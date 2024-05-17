Man gets 30 years in jail for raping 5-yr-old girl in UP

Bijnor, May 17 (IANS) The special judge Prakash Chand Shukla of POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment, after finding him guilty of raping a 5-year-old girl in November 2021.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Rs 80,000 of which will be given to the survivor, said additional district government counsel (ADGC) Yogendra Singh.

According to Singh, a woman from the Mandavali area in Bijnor had lodged a complaint that her daughter was on her way to a madrasa when the accused lured her with candies and raped her on November 6, 2021.

The child somehow managed to reach home and informed her parents.

“Based on the parents’ complaint, police registered a case under IPC section 376ab (Whoever commits rape on a woman under 12 years of age shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the accused,” said the ADGC in the judgement on Thursday.

