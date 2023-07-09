Man electrocuted in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) A man, working in a sweet shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, was electrocuted to death, said officials on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Mahipat, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was a worker at Ganesh sweet shop.

"He came in contact with a live wire and got electrocuted. At the time of the incident he was working on a machine," said the official.

He was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors.

It is suspected that rain may have triggered the shock. The police said that they are investigating the case.

