As all of the fans are aware about HYBE confirming that BTS’ V and Jungkook are to release their solo album in the 3rd and 4th quarter of this year. BTS’ Jungkook has already announced about his solo track ‘Seven’ which is going to be released on July 14. Whereas, BTS’ V has already given the fans a hint that he is working on his solo album through his Instagram post.

BTS ARMY has been speculating that BTS’ V is going to collaborate with his long-time producer and friend Hyeseung for his solo album through his Instagram story.

musician hyesung who worked with taehyung recently shared his "i see you smile" snippet & said SOOON pic.twitter.com/x4UFMVyuhI — ً (@thvdiaries) January 17, 2023

the thought that maybe we are getting "maybe" in tae's album fr🥹w pic.twitter.com/LENRADPFSu — nochu (@vantebear_) July 7, 2023

The story has a small audio of an instrumental with one of V’s most liked genres, Jazz. Since Hyeseung has also worked on V’s ‘Le Jazz de V’ which was uploaded recently, fan’s doubts might also give a hint on what V is currently working on.

When it comes to ‘Le Jazz de V’, over 10 million fans all across the world have watched the cover sung by BTS’ V. The video was uploaded on youtube and within one hour of its release it achieved over 1 million views.

The video included covers of jazz melodies like It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Cheek to Cheek. Taehyung uploaded this video to commemorate BTS’ 10th Anniversary as a gift for the ARMYs. This video reached 10 million views on July 5.

As soon as it was released V’s video took the second position in Music Videos Trending Worldwide. Meanwhile, Le Jazz de V and Kim Taehyung were ranked first and second in real-time trends worldwide.

Also Read: ‘D.P. 2’ Is Going To Have 2 Seasons?