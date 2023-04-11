Man booked for posting wife's morphed pictures on social media in UP

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), April 11 (IANS) A man has been booked for posting obscene pictures of his wife on social media, after she allegedly refused to compromise with him in a dowry case.

The incident was reported from Tirwa Kotwali police station area of Kannauj district.

Police have initiated investigations after the woman filed a complaint.

The woman was married to the accused on November 25, 2020. She alleged that soon after the marriage, her in-laws started demanding Rs 2 lakh and a gold chain.

She was thrown out of the house on December 24, 2021 and on March 18, 2022, an FIR was lodged against seven persons, including her husband.

She said when she refused to withdraw complaint, her husband morphed her photographs and posted them on social media.

