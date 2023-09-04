Man arrested at Trichy airport with Saudi currency

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) A man was held at Trichy Airport with 50,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals worth Rs 10,75,000 by the customs officials.

A senior customs official said that the accused was detained on Sunday when he was boarding for a Dubai based flight. The currency was ingeniously concealed in mobile charger and power bank.

On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such amount of foreign currency. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

