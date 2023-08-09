Man arrested for molesting, injuring girl in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man for molesting and injuring a girl in Srinagar city on Wednesday.

“One molester namely Uzair Hameed Mir son of Abdul Hameed Mir resident of Daulatabad Khanyar arrested for molesting and injuring a girl. He gave lift to the victim, tried to molest and when the girl resisted he threw her from car (sic.),” police said.

Police said that FIR has been registered in the case while the car was also seized.

