Man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 99L

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Customs officials at the Delhi airport said on Wednesday that they have arrested a man for smuggling gold worth more than Rs 99.5 lakhs upon his arrival from Dubai.

A senior Customs official said that the accused MD Sadik Khan arrested based on profiling.

"The passenger was intercepted after he crossed the green channel and was approaching towards exit gate of International Arrivals Hall. Subsequently on thorough personal checking of the accused, two pouches wrapped with white adhesive papers containing chemical gold pasteand weighing 2,306 grams were recovered," said the official.

The official said that after extraction of chemical gold paste, recovery of three Uneven Rectangular Shaped gold piece collectively weighing 1.892.8 grams valued at Rs 99,53,175 was made.

"The said recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The said passenger has been placed under arrest in terms of section 104 of the Customs Act," said the official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.