Mammootty walks away with 8th Kerala State Film Award

Thiruvananthapuram, July 21 (IANS) Superstar Mammootty on Friday won his 8th Kerala State Film Award for his stellar role in the film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'.

Mammootty, who in September is turning 72, continues to dazzle as since early this week, the talk had begun that this time he will walk away with the best actor award as such was his performance.

Incidentally the last time the superstar got the state award was way back in 2009.

Architect turned actress Vincy Aloshious, who was spotted at a talent show telecast on a TV channel in 2018 and made her entry into the Malayalam films, has won the best female actor award for her role in 'Rekha'

"I was expecting that the film 'Rekha' wins some award as it was a great team effort and when the award has come to me, there is nothing bigger than this, as this is my first award of the Kerala government," the 27-year-old actress said.

Mahesh Narayanan won the best director award for the film 'Ariyupu' which tells the tale of a middle aged couple caught in the Covid pandemic.

The film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', which gave Mammootty the best actor award, was adjudged as the best film.

The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The award jury chairman Goutam Ghose said that he was extremely happy to see an array of films and even happier to see the immensely talented people working in Malayalam films.

"May be next year I will come and direct a film here," said Ghose.

