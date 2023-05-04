Mamata expresses solidarity with protesting wrestlers

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital New Delhi and termed the alleged manhandling of women wrestlers by police "shameful"

The Chief Minister issued a Twitter message claiming that as a human being her solidarity is with the protesting wrestlers. She also warned the Union government that the nation will not forgive it if the wrestlers are hurt.

"Disrobing the honour of our daughters in this manner is utterly shameful. India stands by its daughters and I as a human being definitely stand by our wrestlers. Law is one for all. 'Law of the ruler' can't hijack the dignity of these fighters. You can assault them but can't break their spirit. The fight is right and the fight will continue. Don't dare to hurt our wrestlers, the nation is watching their tears and the nation won't forgive you. I urge our wrestlers to stay strong, I share all my strength with them," the chief minister's Twitter message read.

Notably, on Wednesday night, the protesting wrestlers alleged manhandling by the police at Jantar Mantar, where they have been staging protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of molestation and sexual harassment.

Singh is also a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The wrestlers have been sitting in protest for the last 11 days.

