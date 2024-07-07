Mallika Sherawat dons itsy-bitsy bikini, flaunts her 'summer-ready' body

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat flaunted her svelte figure in a bikini and said that her body is now summer-ready.

Mallika flaunted her hourglass figure in an itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny bright yellow bikini.

The actress shared a reel on Instagram, featuring several pictures of herself.

The clip, which has Don Toliver’s 'No Idea' playing, begins with her back to the camera and ends with the actress walking in her bikini, paired with a lace coverup.

“My body is bikini ready for the summer - confident, radiant, and unapologetically me,” she captioned the post.

Mallika often shares videos and pictures of herself burning out calories in the gym. Recently, she posted a video of her workout routine.

In the caption, she wrote: “Exercise is not just a routine for me but a celebration of what my body can achieve. The real path to fitness requires discipline and dedication.”

The actress added: “The allure of easy solutions like quick fixes and artificial procedures is tempting, but genuine fitness can’t be bought. It must be earned through hard work and commitment.”

On the work front, Mallika was last seen in 'RK/RKay', a comedy-drama by Rajat Kapoor. The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Kubbra Sait.

Mallika stepped into the glitzy world of showbiz in 2002 with 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye'. She was later seen in films such as 'Khwahish' and 'Kis Kis Ki Kismat'.

In 2004, she made jaws drop and raised eyebrows with her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Murder'. She gained international acclaim with her work in movies such as 'Hisss' and 'Politics of Love'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.