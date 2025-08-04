Malayalam film Chatha Pacha to release in over 100 countries around the world!

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) Director Adhvaith Nayar's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' is now all set to release in over 100 countries around the world.

The huge release has been made possible through a landmark deal between Reel World Entertainment and global distributor The Plot Pictures.

Hailed as one of the most significant overseas distribution collaborations for a Malayalam film, the partnership will see Chatha Pacha hit screens in over 100 countries—including the UAE, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Germany—marking a major leap for regional Indian cinema on the world stage.

Chatha Pacha has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is a bold and stylized action drama that is set in the world of WWE wrestling, blending emotional intensity with cinematic scale.

Next, the film boasts of a powerhouse star cast that includes Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath. It is being produced by Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S Ramakrishnan under the Reel World Entertainment banner.

Thirdly, the film is being directed by Adhvaith Nayar, who is the nephew of legendary actor Mohanlal. He has honed his craft under renowned filmmakers like Jeethu Joseph, Rajeev Ravi, and Mohanlal himself.

One other reason why the film has huge expectations riding on it is because of the fact that it will have sound tracks by the famous music director trio of Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Interestingly, Chatha Pacha will mark their Malayalam debut.

The film has cinematography by Anend C Chandran, action choreography by Kalai Kingson, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, and a background score by Mujeeb Majeed.

Producer Shihan Shoukath said, “We’re thrilled to be joining hands with The Plot Pictures and their founder Pratixa for the worldwide release of Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. With their incredible track record, including films like Devara, and a distribution network that spans over 100 countries, they’re the ideal partner for a film like this. Chatha Pacha, with its WWE-based theme taps into this universal narrative that connects with audiences across cultures. We can’t wait to bring this experience to the world.”

The Plot Pictures Founder & CEO Pratixa Kanojia said, “Chatha Pacha immediately stood out for its fresh energy- bold in style yet deeply rooted in emotion. It’s that rare fusion of action and heart. Collaborating with Reel World Entertainment on this project felt like a natural step forward as we continue to champion authentic Malayalam stories for global audiences.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.