Malavika on pics of her mom clicked by her dad: These are some of our most prized possessions

Chennai, Mar 18 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan has shared some of her mother’s beautiful pictures clicked by her father, saying that these pictures were some of the 'most prized possessions' in her home.

Taking to Instagram, Malavika Mohanan, who is currently working in films in three languages in the south, shared a series of pictures of her mother.

She wrote, “Back in the day, my father used to take the most beautiful pictures of Amma and of us. Most of the photos look like frames from a film. I never realised how rare and precious these were as I was too young and because I grew up around a strew of these images.”

She went on to say that she thought every home and every family possessed a trove of beautiful film photographs.

“Eventually everything turned digital and he (her dad) stopped clicking us the same way. Maybe he didn’t find the romance of film in digital. Maybe clicking pictures got too easy. We stop doing things when they become too easy. Maybe he missed film,” she explained.

“These images are some of the most prized possessions in our house today. Today is Amma’s birthday and I wanted to share some of my favourite ones of her and of us. Happy birthday to the most gorgeous muse,” she wrote.

On the work front, Malavika Mohanan is currently working on the Mohanlal-starrer ‘Hridayapoorvam’. During an interaction with her fans recently, the actress had described her experience of working on the film. She had then said, “Have been seeing Mohanlal sir’s films since I was a kid. So, it’s surreal to share screen space with him finally! He’s absolutely humble, down to earth, super sweet to all this colleagues, with a fabulous sense of humour and an absolute joy to work with.”

Malavika is also working on Karthi-starrer Sardar 2 in Tamil and the Prabhas-starrer ‘RajaSaab’ in Telugu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.