Malaika celebrates 10 years of her ‘most handsome’ pet Casper: The centre of our lives

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood diva and ardent animal lover Malaika Arora celebrated 10 years of her furry friend Casper, a white Pomeranian.

Malaika took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring the four-legged-friend, from the time when he was just a little puppy. The photographs also featured her son Arhaan Khan from his younger days playing with Casper. Some glimpses also showed that Casper joined the actress for yoga and workout.

For the caption, she wrote: “And just like that’s our baby casper is 10 today …. The centre of our lives happy birthday my caspuuuuuu #mymosthandsome.”

A few days later, Malaika shared a story on her Instagram and dropped a beautiful photo.

She can be seen sitting on a swing on the balcony with Casper, sitting next to her. Malaika was seen posing in comfy athleisure while wearing ankle weights.

"Start my day right....yoga + sunshine + casper +me time", she wrote as the caption.

Previously, she took to social media to drop a glimpse of the star-studded Manish Malhotra fashion show in Dubai.

She posted a few candid moments from the event, giving fans a sneak peek into the preparation and excitement backstage. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting in a stunning red dress as she gets her hair done.

In another photograph, Malaika was seen posing with her back toward the camera.

She looked stunning in a full-length red backless gown with a demure neckline. She tied the outfit with a pair of classic golden open-toe heels. For her make-up, she went for a flawless base with contour and bronzer. Coming to the hair, she went with some soft waves flowing over one shoulder.

In another capture, Malaika can be seen relaxing by the poolside. She further shared a photo of Malhotra from the ramp. P

Posting the stills on social media, the diva captioned the post, "Habibi Dubai....".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.