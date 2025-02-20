Malaika Arora recreates 90s retro magic

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora re-lived 90s fashion and recreated retro magic in her new post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself. In the clip, the actress is seen wearing wide-legged jeans paired with a striped shirt. She steps into the changing room and comes out wearing a thigh-length dress with floral design. She completed her look with knee length boots and a half high pony.

For the background score, the actress chose the iconic 1978 number “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

The actress-dancer wrote in the caption: “Jus some 90s retro.”

Last week, Malaika celebrated 10 years of her furry friend Casper, a white Pomeranian.

She shared a video featuring the four-legged-friend, from the time when he was just a little puppy. The photographs also featured her son Arhaan Khan from his younger days playing with Casper. Some glimpses also showed that Casper joined the actress for yoga and workout.

For the caption, she wrote: “And just like that’s our baby casper is 10 today …. The centre of our lives happy birthday my caspuuuuuu #mymosthandsome.”

Previously, Malaika shared a story on her Instagram and dropped a beautiful photo.

She could be seen sitting on a swing on the balcony with Casper, sitting next to her. Malaika was seen posing in comfy athleisure while wearing ankle weights.

"Start my day right....yoga + sunshine + casper +me time", she wrote as the caption.

Malaika made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her former husband Arbaaz Khan,founding the company Arbaaz Khan Productions, which created the Dabangg film series.

As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante and EMI. She also performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.