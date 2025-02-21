Making layout plans for schemes, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Reiterating the Delhi government’s resolve to fulfill commitments made to the public, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that she has started seeking status reports from all departments and preparing layout plans for welfare schemes.

“You will get to know about the outcomes soon,” she told mediapersons as she stepped out of her office at the Delhi Secretariat.

Earlier in the day, she met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt Rekha Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” read a post on the official 'X' account of Rashtrapati Bhavan while uploading a picture of their meeting.

In the government’s first Cabinet meeting, the CM approved a 100-day plan for the new administration, decided to clean the Yamuna and develop the riverfront, gave a nod to table the pending CAG reports in the Assembly and gave its approval for the introduction of Central-government funded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) that offers a health cover to each family.

Chief Minister Gupta, the lone woman head of government in 16 BJP-ruled states, claimed that former CM Arvind Kejriwal will have to face scrutiny for "every penny" misappropriated by his government.

On Friday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, in a press conference, said that not a single penny of public or government funds will be wasted in glorifying the government, the Chief Minister, or the party.

Delhi residents remember the oath-taking ceremonies of Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government in 2015 and 2020, when the public money was used to flood streets and newspapers with government advertisements days before the event, he said.

In contrast, on Thursday, the BJP government in Delhi did not spend a single penny from the public treasury on promoting the oath-taking ceremony, Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP president further stated that all advertisements, hoardings, and invitations for the "Developed Delhi" oath-taking ceremony were funded entirely by the BJP itself.

In contrast, the AAP government spent crores of rupees from public funds for self-promotion in 2020, he said.

