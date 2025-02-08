Makers of Suriya-starrer Retro to tell BTS stories from the film sets through comic strips!

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s eagerly awaited film Retro, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, have now announced that they will narrate some funny behind the scenes stories that occurred on the sets of the film, not through video clips but through comic strips!

Stone Bench films, Karthik Subbaraj’s own production house that is producing the film along with actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, on Saturday announced that it planned to present some funny Behind The Scenes stories as a comic strip every week until May 1 when the film releases.

Taking to X, Stone Bench Films put out a poster that read, “Retro BTS now in a comic strip style! Guess what? We’re taking you behind the scenes like never before! Retro hits screens on May 1st. But why wait? Every week, we’ll drop fun BTS stories as a comic strip!”

The production house further went on to add, “From on-set madness to unseen moments -get ready to witness the magic unfold in the coolest way possible! Stay tuned… The countdown to May 1st just got way more exciting!”

The film has triggered huge expectations from fans and film buffs. A teaser released by the unit only went on to add to the excitement. The teaser of Retro shows Suriya to be a very short tempered person in the film. The trailer opens with Suriya telling his lady love, played by Pooja Hegde, that he will attempt to keep his temper in check, will quit working with his father, will quit violence, rowdyism and hooliganism and will try to smile and be happy. Finally, he says the purpose of his birth will be her love – pure love and asks her if whether they can get married. She agrees.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film will be by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

