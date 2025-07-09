Makers of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's 'Badass' release stylish first look poster of actor in film

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) The makers of director Ravikanth Perepu's upcoming action entertainer 'Badass', featuring Telugu star Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the lead, on Wednesday released the first look poster of the actor in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sithara Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, wrote, "You have seen heroes and you have seen villains. But this one’s not here to fit into your labels! Make way for STARBOY #Siddu as #Badass.This time no mercy. He’s going to set the screens on fire. A film by @ravikanthperepu. Produced by @vamsi84 and #SaiSoujanya."

Producer Naga Vamsi, for his part, said, "The ultimate #BADASS is coming to make a STATEMENT. Our Starboy #Siddu in an all new Avatar. Blasting onto big screens in 2026. A film by @ravikanthperepu #SaiSoujanya @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios."

The makers also shared a new poster of the film, which will hit screens in 2026. In it, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is seen lighting a cigarette, standing next to what appears to be a television news channel's camera.

The tagline of the film had caught the attention of fans and film buffs, long before the makers chose to release the first look of the actor in the film.

The tag line of the film read, "If middle finger was a man." Although there has been no official confirmation on the plot of Badass, sources say that Siddhu will be seen playing an actor in the film and that the film's plot will revolve around the issues faced by those in the industry.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Sithara Entertainments, which is producing this film, was also the one that produced the actor's immensely popular Tillu franchise.

For Siddhu Jonnalagada, a lot will depend on the success of director Ravikanth Perepu's Badass and his upcoming film with director Neeraja Kona, Telusu Kada, as his last released film Jack had an unimpressive run in the theatres.

