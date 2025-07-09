July 9 Declared Holiday for Schools in Nagpur, Maharashtra

School Holiday: For the third consecutive day, Nagpur has been pounded by relentless rain, rendering the roads waterlogged and daily activity totally paralysed. With weather conditions set to deteriorate further, District Collector Vipin Itankar declared a holiday for all schools—government and private—on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

More than 172 mm of Rain in Just Three Days

The rain that started late Sunday evening has not ceased since then. Nagpur had received close to 172.2 mm of rain by Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for July 9, cautioning against sustained rains.

Several sections of the city are inundated. Low-lying roads are flooded, and major thoroughfares were motorable only just. Traffic moved slowly through congested areas, while people fought to venture out of their homes even for essentials.The authorities have urged citizens to remain indoors unless movement is absolutely unavoidable.

Teachers' Unrest Escalates

Joining the city's woes, government and aided school teachers have intensified their protest, seeking long-awaited financial and service-related relief. The movement is being spearheaded by bodies like the Maharashtra State Headmasters' Association and the Joint Headmasters' Association, and various teachers' unions.

Although reports had initially indicated that schools would be closed on July 8 and 9 for the protest, Mahesh Palekar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, made it clear on Tuesday that schools were to be open.

Still, teachers have refused to back down. Their protest dates back to a 75-day-long agitation that began in August 2024. While the state cabinet approved their demands in October last year, many promises remain unfulfilled, with crucial funds yet to be released.

As the rains continue and the protest gathers strength, Nagpur finds itself in the middle of a challenging week, grappling with both nature’s fury and administrative delays.