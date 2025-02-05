Makers of Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Thandel' thank AP government for permission to hike ticket price

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The makers of director Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming film, ‘Thandel’, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, have now thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for granting them permission to hike the prices of the film’s tickets during the first week of the film’s release.

The government has granted permission for single screens to hike the price of a ticket by Rs 50 and multiplexes to hike the price of a ticket by Rs 75.

Taking to its X timeline, Geetha Arts, the production house that has produced the film,wrote, “We would like to extend our gratitude to AP CM Shri @ncbn Garu, Hon’ble Dy CM Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, and Minister of Cinematography @kanduladurgesh Garu for approving the ticket hike for our prestigious film #Thandel. A special note of thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its vision and unwavering encouragement in empowering the film industry.“

The film, which is to hit screens on February 7, has been directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and is based on a true story in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years.

Allu Aravind, at an event, disclosed the details of the true story. He said, “This true story happened in (a place) nearby Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days. Unfortunately, due to some weather problem, they crossed the international borders and suddenly they realised that Pakistan people had caught them and taken them to jail. They were there for 22 years. Their families in the village -- how they suffered, how they rose to bring them back, and what their struggle was -- this is the story of the film.”

While 'Thandel' carries an impressive star cast, it also carries a spectacular crew. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Shamdat.

National Award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leads the art department. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it. The film is set to hit screens on February 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.