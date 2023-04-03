Makers of Nani-starrer 'Dasara' reduce ticket price to Rs 112 for Hindi version

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The makers of 'Dasara' starring Nani have reduced the ticket price of the Hindi version of the film. It will now cost only Rs 112 from Monday to Thursday.

'Dasara' has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles.

The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

