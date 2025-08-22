Make in India booster: izmomicro develops next-gen semiconductor tech, shares rise

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Automotive retailing solutions provider izmo locked in another 20 per cent upper circuit on Friday after its special division, izmomicro, developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform.

The stock hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 587.55 apiece, up Rs 97.90 during intra-day trade, after the company's achievement led to India’s entry into next-generation semiconductor technologies.

The Bengaluru-based company announced that the innovation will be crucial for advancing artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and future telecom networks. This advancement supports scalability and efficiency for hyperscale data centres, AI clusters, and next-generation 5G and 6G networks.

The company has developed a high-density silicon photonics packaging platform that supports 32-channel fibre input and output, achieving an industry-leading insertion loss of under 2 dB.

It achieved this density by overcoming a significant challenge of reaching nanometre-level optical alignment, using advanced assembly processes, and seamlessly integrating electronics.

The company said in its regulatory filing that the module integrates 32 DC input/outputs, 4 RF input/outputs, and provides high-speed RF performance up to 70 GHz.

“Only a few companies worldwide have demonstrated this capability, and we are proud to be the first in India. This breakthrough positions us as a critical partner for the global silicon photonics industry. As AI and data-driven applications demand ever-higher performance, our innovation will help power the infrastructure of the future,” said Dinanath Soni, Executive Director of izmomicro.

Silicon photonics is taking over copper interconnects for high-speed data transmission, becoming the key technology for multi-terabit optical communication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, declared that Made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of 2025.

The Union Cabinet this week approved four semiconductor projects worth Rs 4,600 crore. Odisha will receive two new projects, and Andhra Pradesh and Punjab will each receive one. After new approvals, there are ten India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)-sanctioned projects in six states.

