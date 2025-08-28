Major security changes in Rahul Gandhi’s schedule after JeM operatives infiltrate Bihar

Patna, Aug 28 (IANS) Major changes have been made in the security arrangements of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra after the state Police issued a state-wide high alert over suspected Jaish-e-Muhammed operatives infiltrating Bihar through the Nepal border.

On Thursday, LoP Rahul Gandhi travelled directly from his Sitamarhi camp to the Janaki Temple, avoiding the planned halts at several welcome platforms.

The much-anticipated roadshow scheduled after his temple visit was also cancelled at the last moment.

For the first time since the yatra began, LoP Rahul Gandhi shifted from an open jeep to a closed vehicle due to heightened security concerns.

He also advanced his schedule, reaching Motihari by 11 am, an hour ahead of the planned time, and did not stop at any intermediate locations.

While addressing a public gathering at Riga Chowk in Sitamarhi on the 12th day of the yatra, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “This is not only a Voter Adhikar Yatra, it is a journey for your rights.”

He emphasised that the campaign’s objective is to make citizens aware of their constitutional rights.

The shift in security protocol comes amid intelligence reports that three Jaish-e-Muhammed terrorists - identified as Hasnain Ali, Adil Hussain, and Mohammad Usman - entered Bihar via Nepal earlier this month.

Following the alert, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and district police units have intensified surveillance across Seemanchal and border districts.

In a related move, Motihari Police announced a Rs 50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the three suspected terrorists.

On the 12th day of his Voter Rights Yatra, LoP Rahul Gandhi visited the sacred Mata Janaki temple in Punauradham, Sitamarhi, where he performed aarti and was felicitated with a chunari by the temple priests.

LoP Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, both of whom joined him in offering prayers.

Speaking after the temple visit, Tejashwi Yadav said, “I have wished to defeat those who are involved in vote theft. Maa Janaki will bless us. She will ensure the defeat of NDA in Bihar.”

The joint appearance of LoP Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani is being seen as a strong show of opposition unity in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.