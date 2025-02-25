Mahashivaratri: Deoghar is the supreme Jyotirlinga for a reason

Deoghar, Feb 25 (IANS) "Deoghar Biraje Gaura Saath, Baba Bholanath", a hymn written by revered Bhavpreet Anand Ojha, beautifully extols the glory of Baba Baidyanath. Situated in Deoghar, Jharkhand, the Baba Baidyanath Dham, also known as Kamanaling and Hridayapeeth, is a sacred and vibrant site.

The significance of Baba Baidyanath is unique; his devotees experience divine blessings through unwavering devotion, where whatever is asked is granted. Devotees of Deoghar's Kamanaling are the ones who truly understand the divine grace.

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, Deoghar hosts grand religious celebrations, where the focal point is Lord Shiva, both in his form and formlessness.

The ‘Chatushprahar’ puja, performed on Mahashivaratri, is a unique tradition found only here. Deoghar is not only a place of worship but also a symbol of spiritual heritage.

It is where the heart of Mata Sati is believed to have fallen, and Shiva is enshrined as the lingam.

For this reason, it is referred to as Atmaling and Kamanaling. The significance of Baba Baidyanath Dham is also acknowledged in the Dwadash Jyotirlinga Stotra.

Deoghar is not just a city; it embodies a culture where the belief, "Whosoever has Baba Bholenath, how can they be orphaned?" resonates with the people.

Every event, festival, and even the triumphs and failures, are all dedicated to Baba. The arrival of Mahashivaratri fills the people of Deoghar with immense joy.

During this time, there are distinct religious rituals and traditions observed that will immerse anyone in devotion to Lord Shiva. The entire city of Deoghar is beautifully decorated for Mahashivaratri.

The Shiva procession (Shiv Barat) sees participation from all – from children to elders, men, women, and even deities. People from far and wide consider themselves fortunate to take part in this grand event.

Prabhakar Shandilya, the chief priest of the Baba Baidyanath Dham, describes the significance of the deity, saying: "The deity here, Mahadev Shiva, is Atmaling. Baba Baidyanath Dham is a place where both Mahadev Shiva and Mata Shakti are present. When Lord Vishnu started dismembering the body of Mata Sati, her heart fell here in Deoghar. It is at this precise spot that Lord Vishnu established Baba Baidyanath. This is the place where Shiva and Shakti unite, which is why all temples here bear the 'Panchshul' – two 'Shul' represent Shakti, symbolising the support provided by her to Mahadev, and the Trishul is the symbol of Baba."

Regarding Kamanaling, Prabhakar Shandilya further explains: "Baba remains in meditation most of the time and is not always awake. But Sati is always awake, and when Baba returns from his meditation, Mata informs him of the wishes people have made. This is why Deoghar holds the highest significance. Among the twelve Jyotirlingas, Baba Baidyanath is the only one where the union of Shiva and Parvati takes place. It fulfills all wishes. Baba prefers a ritual bath with water, while Mata likes to be adorned and united. 'Wherever the omnipresent Maheshwar resides,' it is said that when you pray from any corner of the earth, Baba Baidyanath will accept your request."

Regarding the rituals of Mahashivaratri, Shandilya explains: "In Deoghar, the Chatushprahar Puja is observed, where sindoor (vermilion) is offered to Baba, symbolising the completion of Shiva’s marriage. During the occasion, Baba is adorned with a peacock crown, especially for unmarried individuals, as it helps remove obstacles in marriage. On Mahashivaratri, Baba is not adorned as usual; instead, worship takes place throughout the night, symbolising the marriage of Lord Shiva. Before Mahashivaratri, the Panchshul is opened and placed on the temple spires during the occasion. The chief priest conducts the first union, and then devotees are invited to participate in it."

Thus, Deoghar’s Mahashivaratri is not just a celebration of divine worship, but a cultural and spiritual expression that brings together traditions, rituals, and the eternal bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.