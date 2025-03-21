Maha's youth to make a mark in Germany’s industrial sector: Minister

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Minister of Skill Development, Employment, and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday said that a positive discussion on employment opportunities was held with the delegation of senior officials from the economic and political department of Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

Maharashtra’s youth will soon make a mark in Germany through their skills, he saud this after holding meeting with the delegation from Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

“The Maharashtra government has signed an agreement with Baden-Wurttemberg to supply skilled manpower. The necessary arrangements for the implementation of this agreement are currently underway. In this regard, a delegation of experts from the industrial sector of Baden-Wurttemberg is visiting various vocational and industrial training institutes from March 16 to 22. Additionally, the economic and political directors of Baden-Wurttemberg are working towards expediting the agreement,” said the minister.

Speaking about the meeting with the German delegation, Additional Chief Secretary of the Skill Development Department Manisha Varma stated that continuous communication is being maintained with various officials in Baden-Wurttemberg.

The Department is ensuring that all necessary requirements are met. A detailed discussion was held with the German delegation, and efforts are being made to ensure that Maharashtra’s youth face no obstacles in securing employment in Germany.

A Skill Development Conference will be held in Baden-Wurttemberg inOctober, for which Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been invited by the delegation, informed Secretary Manisha Verma.

Through the Skill Development Department, employment opportunities are being provided to Maharashtra’s youth in Germany.

A total of 880 students are being trained in the German language, with 80 students learning under the School Education Department and 800 students being trained through the Ratan Tata Vocational Training Department. Changes in the curriculum are also being considered to align with the skilled workforce requirements of Baden-Wurttemberg, as discussed during the delegation meeting.

