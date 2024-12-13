Maharashtra will become trillion dollar economy between 2028-2030, CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that various development policies are being implemented to make Maharashtra the most developed state in the country and a trillion-dollar economy.

Addressing the World Hindu Economic Conference here, he said: "We will achieve the target of a trillion-dollar economy between 2028 to 2030."

"Maharashtra is moving forward at a fast pace today. An advisory committee has been formed to make Maharashtra the most developed state in the country and through this committee, the development policies are being formulated. Maharashtra is creating a chain that complements development at the global level. The state government is trying to create a logistics policy and the fastest road network. The Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Highway is 700 kilometres long and connects 16 districts. This highway is directly connected to the JNPT port, creating a very good supply chain. The state government is focusing on enabling infrastructure such as roads, aviation, and port development," he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to make Maharashtra a maritime power, adding that since 2014, under PM Modi's leadership, the strengthening of infrastructure in the country has accelerated.

"The World Hindu Economic Council has presented different concepts based on the culture of India and the principles of development in various sectors. There is a fundamental difference between Western culture and our culture. In Western culture, only those who are capable can develop, but in our culture, every person born has the right and privilege to develop himself," he observed.

"India's spectacular progress has amazed the whole world. India, which is progressing at the fastest pace, is emerging as the third superpower in the world. People were amazed at how a country with such a large population could progress. But the skilled manpower of the country is an important tool for development and we are taking everyone along in development," said Chief Minister Fadnavis.

He said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated a new policy to accelerate the development of the country. India has brought 25 crore people above the poverty line in the last ten years. We will make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2030. We will achieve this goal by 2028. According to global financial institutions India can achieve the goal of a seven trillion economy dollar or even a 9 trillion dollar by laying emphasis on development based on modern technology."

"According to the 2020 National Development Survey, Maharashtra also ranks first in the country in groundwater level. The forest cover in the state is high. The state government is focusing on sustainable development through green energy and river-linking projects," he said.

