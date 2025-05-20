Maharashtra: Vidarbha's folk art gives a fresh look to redeveloped Itwari railway station

Nagpur, May 20 (IANS) In a significant step towards modernising India’s railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country on May 22 under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Among the stations to be inaugurated on Thursday also include five stations under the South East Central Railway (SECR) -- Seoni, Dongargarh, Itwari, Chanda Fort and Amgaon.

Itwari station, located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, which has now been named 'Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction', remains the main attraction of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This station has been redeveloped keeping in mind state-of-the-art facilities and a cultural approach at a cost of Rs 12.39 crore.

Many changes have been made at the station after redevelopment. Now, wide roads, a better traffic control system, and a separate parking zone for two-wheelers have been prepared here. Giving priority to the convenience of passengers, facilities like modern ticket counters, comfortable waiting rooms, special arrangements for Divyangjans, Jan Aushadhi Kendra, and Rail Coach Restaurant have also been added.

The look of the station reflects a beautiful coordination of traditional and modern architectural styles, which reflect the folk art of Vidarbha and the inspiration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Kumar Gupta said, "This project is the result of joint efforts of local communities, architects, engineers and artists. The architecture of the station is inspired by the heritage of Subhash Chandra Bose and the folk arts of Vidarbha. Along with this, cleanliness has been given top priority. Now this station will give a world-class experience to the passengers."

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is aimed at equipping railway stations across India with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, enhanced safety features, and improved technical capabilities, while also focusing on aesthetic upgrades.

