Maharashtra Public Security Bill draft now focuses on Left Wing extremists

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The draft of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024 has now amended the objective from 'certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations' to 'certain unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist (LWE) organisations or similar organisations.'

The report for the same by the Joint Select Committee of legislators was accepted in the final meeting of the committee on Thursday.

The bill, which was presented in the state legislature during the winter session of the state legislature last year, was criticised over its powers to blame individuals as 'urban naxals,' following which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced to refer it to the joint select committee.

The bill is now likely to be presented in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature starting from June 30.

The amendment to the bill was on the cards, especially in the wake of strong objections raised by opposition parties, various organisations representing civil society and NGOs. They had opposed the bill for giving sweeping powers to the state government.

A 25-member joint select committee, chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, held five meetings. In its report, it has recommended that the state government should bring out an inclusive policy to stop and prevent youth who get attracted towards Maoist ideology and to reintegrate them into the mainstream.

Apart from the objective of the bill, two other amendments of the committee have also been accepted in the draft of the bill. The advisory board, which will be declaring a particular organisation as unlawful, will have a working High Court justice or retired justice, a retired district judge and a public prosecutor of the High Court. The high court justice or retired justice will be the chairperson of the committee.

Earlier, the advisory board was made up only of a high court justice or retired justice or those who are of equal qualification. As per the third amendment in the draft, the investigation officer of crimes under this bill will be no less than a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The committee members had pointed out during meetings that the cases registered under the UAPA and Prevention of Atrocities Act are probed by an officer of the rank of no less than a deputy superintendent of police.

“In the earlier proposed draft, the investigation was to be carried out by a Police sub-inspector rank officer. We opposed it,” said a member of the committee.

Bawankule on May 21 had said that the state government hopes to seek the passage of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, in the ensuing monsoon session of the state legislature scheduled to start from June 30.

Bawankule said, “In four states, there is a similar act, and the state government expects the passage of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, in the coming monsoon session. The legislation proposes to contain the urban naxal menace and provide more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and organisations.”

However, now the word urban naxal has been dropped in the amended bill.

Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j@ians.in

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.