Maharashtra govt reclaims sword of Maratha leader Raghuji Bhonsle

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) The Maharashtra government, on Tuesday, successfully reclaimed the iconic sword of the legendary Maratha warrior Raghuji Bhonsle, the founder of the Nagpur-based Bhonsle dynasty and a prominent Maratha general during the reign of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, from an international auction held in London.

The state successfully won the bid with an estimated total expenditure, including handling, transport and insurance, amounting to Rs 47.15 lakh.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has said: "This unprecedented recovery marks the first time Maharashtra has reclaimed a historical artifact of such immense cultural value through an international auction."

He added that he swung into action after the news of the historic sword being put up for auction in London reached Maharashtra on Monday.

Acting on the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's guidance, he said that he immediately appointed a mediator to represent the state government in the auction.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Fadnavis, saying that this is a moment of great pride and historic achievement for Maharashtra.

Raghuji Bhonsle I (1695 – February 14, 1755), the founder of the Nagpur-based Bhonsle dynasty, was a distinguished Maratha general under Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Impressed by his bravery and military acumen, he was honoured with the title 'Senasaheb Subha' by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Raghuji Bhonsle I led pivotal military campaigns in Bengal in 1745 and 1755, greatly expanding the Maratha empire's territory into Bengal and Odisha.

His influence also extended to regions such as Chanda, Chhattisgarh and Sambalpur.

Raghuji's successful campaigns in south India, which resulted in the defeat of the Nawabs of Kurnool and Kadapa, further solidified Maratha dominance in the region, said the government in a statement.

Widely regarded as one of the most valiant Maratha warriors of the 18th century, Raghuji Bhonsle's legacy endures in Indian history.

The Nagpur Bhonsles ruled over a mineral-rich region abundant in iron and copper, which were skilfully used to craft both everyday items and formidable weapons.

The quality and artistry of the weaponry crafted by the Bhonsles' are renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship.

The sword recently auctioned in London exemplifies the 'firangi' style of Maratha weaponry -- characterised by a straight, single-edged European blade paired with a locally crafted Mulheri hilt, beautifully adorned with intricate gold inlay.

The blade bears the European manufacturer's mark and is inscribed with a gold-inlaid Devanagari script near the hilt, reading 'Shrimant Raghoji Bhonsle Senasaheb Subha Firang'.

This inscription suggests the sword was either created for Raghuji Bhonsle or was used by him personally.

The hilt is further embellished with koftgiri gold inlay, and the grip is wrapped in green cloth, adding to its unique beauty.

This sword holds immense historical significance for several reasons.

Most medieval Indian weapons either lacked decorative detailing or did not bear the maker's or owner's name, making this sword a rare and remarkable exception.

The European-made blade reflects the active global arms trade in 18th-century India, emphasising the intersection of Indian and European craftsmanship, said the government statement.

Following the Battle of Sitabuldi in 1817, where the East India Company defeated the Nagpur Bhonsles, the British looted the Bhonsle treasury, seizing priceless treasures, ornaments and weapons.

Experts believe that this sword may have been a part of that war loot or a gift presented to the British in the aftermath of the battle.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.