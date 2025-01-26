Mahakumbh 2025: Over 13 crore pilgrims take holy dip so far

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 26 (IANS) Over 13 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip so far on the banks of Sangam as the mega festival of Mahakumbh 2025 is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement, drawing believers in Sanatan culture from all walks of life across the country and the world.

Sunday witnessed another sea of pilgrims congregating along the banks of Sangam. A massive crowd estimated at lakhs took the holy dip.

Figures suggested that over 1.74 crore people took the holy dip till 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Till January 26, a total of 13.21 crore pilgrims took the holy dip of faith.

As per the data, the number went dramatically high on Sunday compared to Saturday as the number of pilgrims who took the holy dip on January 25 was 11.47 crore.

Besides, till Sunday, over 10 lakh Kalpavasis took the holy bath.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also took a dip of faith.

Samajwadi Party leaders and workers were also present along with Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav took a bath in the Sangam and offered 'Arghya' to the Sun.

Later, interacting with the mediapersons, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "I have taken a total of 11 dips. Let's take a resolve today that a positive message should come out of the Mahakumbh. Whenever we remember Kumbh, the spirit of harmony, goodwill and tolerance always remain. I had earlier taken a bath in Haridwar, and today I got a chance to take a bath in Sangam."

Meanwhile, a sea of devotees has started converging in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh ahead of Mauni Amavasya, the biggest snan (bathing day) of the two-month long mela.

With the weekend rush ahead of the auspicious day, the city is witnessing a surge of pilgrims from all corners. Railway stations, bus stops, and highways are brimming with pilgrims, all eager to reach Sangam for taking a holy dip on the day.

In the past two days (Friday and Saturday), over 1.25 crore devotees have taken bath at the Sangam. The crowd is expected to swell significantly, with an estimated 8-10 crore devotees expected to take bath on the day of Mauni Amavasya.

The fair administration and Kumbh police have implemented extensive preparations, to ensure a seamless experience for the devotees.

To maintain order and ensure smooth movement, the entire fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone. Rapid progress is being made to install barricades along the banks to manage the crowd effectively.

Special arrangements have been made across all sectors and zones to facilitate the movement of devotees. No special protocol will be applicable during the Amrit Snan festival to prioritise public convenience.

The Integrated Control and Command Center (ICCC) has been activated to monitor crowd density and ensure that no excessive gathering takes place.

Quick-response teams have been deployed in high-density areas to handle emergencies, while major routes are being closely monitored. Surveillance is also being conducted to track suspicious individuals and prevent any untoward incidents.

Devotees are being encouraged to download the official chatbot of the fair. This chatbot provides comprehensive information to make their journey more convenient. In addition to the chatbot, Google navigation and on-ground police personnel will assist pilgrims in finding the correct routes.

