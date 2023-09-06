Mahadev App online case, ED summons Vinod Verma, family members

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Vinod Verma, the political advisor of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and his family members, to join the investigation in connection with a money laundering case related to the online gambling app Mahadev Book.

While his son and brother-in-law have been asked to join the probe on Wednesday, his wife is scheduled to appear before it on Thursday.

Recently, the ED arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Chandrabhushan Verma of Chhattisgarh Police, Satish Chandrakar, hawala operators Anil Dammani and Sunil Dammani in the matter.

Based on their questioning, Verma and his family members have been summoned.

The ED initiated the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on FIRs registered by Chhattisgarh Police.

FIRs registered by Visakhapatnam Police and other states were also taken into account.

The ED's investigation into the Mahadev Online Book case has revealed that the platform provides online avenues for illegal betting in various live games, including poker, card games, chance games, cricket betting, badminton, tennis, football, etc.

The platform also facilitates playing card games such as Teen Patti, Poker, Dragon Tiger, and Virtual Cricket using cards.

Additionally, it allows users to place bets on different elections in India. The main promoters of Mahadev Online Book, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Bhilai and Chhattisgarh respectively, operate from Dubai.

