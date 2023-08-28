Mahadev app case: ED questioning Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was questioning Vinod Verma, the political advisor of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering case related to the online gambling app Mahadev Book.According to sources, the ED has summoned Baghel's OSD (officer on special duty) Manish Banchor and one Ashish Verma for questioning in connection with the matter.

The ED recently arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Chandrabhushan Verma of Chhattisgarh Police, businessman Satish Chandrakar, hawala operators Anil Dammani and Sunil Dammani in the matter. Based on their questioning and a little evidence that the ED collected in recent raids, they are questioning Verma.

The ED is investigating alleged connections to Pakistan and Dubai in this case.

The agency initiated the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on FIRs registered by the Chhattisgarh Police. FIRs registered by Visakhapatnam Police (Andhra Pradesh) and other states were also taken into account.

The ED's investigation into the Mahadev Online Book case has revealed that the platform provides online avenues for illegal betting in various live games, including poker, card games, chance games, cricket betting, badminton, tennis, football, etc.

The platform also facilitates playing card games such as Teen Patti, Poker, Dragon Tiger, and Virtual Cricket using cards. Additionally, the platform allows users to place bets on different elections in India. The main promoters of Mahadev Online Book, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, are operating their activities from Dubai.

