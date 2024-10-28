Maha voters to pick united MahaYuti over divided MVA: Rohan Gupta

Ranchi, Oct 28 (IANS) Maharashtra voters trust the MahaYuti government’s performance and the alliance is on its way to winning the November 20 Assembly elections with a big majority, BJP national spokesman Rohan Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta said that the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has been exposed much before the election as voters are fed up with the bickering within the unnatural alliance whose seat-sharing drama has been playing out in public view.

“While seat sharing has been decided by MahaYuti amicably, there are three contenders for each seat in MVA.,” Gupta told IANS.

He said the race between the Congress and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to fight 100 seats each was visible to all. “Even after their seat-sharing talks some of the alliance partners are dissatisfied,” he said.

In comparison, Gupta said, the BJP has followed the “alliance dharma” by opting to contest 150-155 seats out of 288 and leaving the rest for other MahaYuti constituents, including Shiv Sena-Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar.

“The MahaYuti stands confident and united to win the election and give a strong government to Maharashtra,” he said.

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s allegation of “jungle raj” in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta said, “Those talking about ‘jungle raj’ should not forget their own rule during which riots took place in Muzaffarnagar and the government watched helplessly.”

Complementing the BJP government in UP for checking lawlessness, Gupta said, “People of the state know that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ended the mafia rule in the state.”

The BJP national spokesman said UP citizens will refuse to be misled by allegations of “jungle raj” by those who themselves were involved in threatening people before the Yogi government came to power and cleansed the system.

He also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav for blaming the BJP for the toxic air and pollution in Delhi. “I think Akhilesh Yadav has realized in advance that the BJP is coming to power in the next elections in Delhi,” he said.

“Akhilesh Yadav’s comments are nothing but attention-diversion tactics. He has, probably, forgotten that a party from the INDIA bloc, AAP, is in power in Delhi and it has failed miserably to address the problems faced by the city.”

Gupta said the AAP government has failed to give good administration in Delhi and has resorted to shifting blame on others.

