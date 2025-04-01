Maha’s theatre policy to be introduced within two months: Minister

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar on Tuesday announced that the state government will introduce a comprehensive theatre policy within two months.

“Maharashtra is a culturally rich state where theatre is an integral part of its artistic expression. The state has always been a frontrunner in nurturing theatre culture. Keeping this in mind, a comprehensive theatre policy will be introduced within the next two months, addressing aspects such as theatre infrastructure, amenities for artists and audience facilities,” he said.

He further stated that in future, all theatre constructions in the state will adhere to the guidelines of this policy. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Raje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theatre in Deoli, organised by the Deoli Municipal Council from Wardha district.

“Maharashtra has a long-standing tradition of artistic and cultural heritage dating back to 1823. The state government is committed to preserving this heritage while also focusing on various welfare schemes related to roads, health, education and women’s welfare. The government is also dedicated to promoting artists and their talent to ensure their economic well-being,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, the state government will soon form a committee to promote research and development and further promotion of the Maratha language, especially after the Centre has granted the Classical Language status.

The Minister of Marathi Language, Uday Samant, said that the Centre has already issued a notification on its decision to award Classical Status for the Marathi language.

Samant said that Marathi books are given awards. However, while buying a book, the reader first buys the book by looking at its cover. Therefore, he gave instructions to submit a proposal for giving awards for the best cover of Marathi books also.

Samant said that all the regional offices of the Marathi Language Department are being renovated, and work is underway to build a Marathi Language Bhavan in every district.

Funds will be provided for the propagation of the Marathi language in villages located in border areas.

