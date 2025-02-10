Maha Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj, Feb 10 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his family, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Monday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The grand religious event, which commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has already witnessed millions of devotees from across the country and abroad.

Dhami arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday and visited the Uttarakhand Mandapam, where arrangements have been made for devotees from his state.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I have full faith that this Ganga of UCC flowing from Uttarakhand will open new doors of equality, development, and social justice in the entire country in the coming times. This step will also prove to be important in achieving the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'."

He also attended the 'Sammanta ke Saath Samrasata' programme, where he addressed guests from various states and received the blessings of revered sants and gurus.

"With the blessings of revered sants and god-like people and the inspiration of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)," Dhami stated.

President Droupadi Murmu is also set to visit the Maha Kumbh later today, with security arrangements heightened for the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the event earlier, taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on February 5.

On Sunday, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also took a dip at the sacred confluence. Both leaders expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government for their invitation and praised the arrangements.

Tamang lauded the event's organisers for promoting peace and unity, encouraging everyone to visit the Maha Kumbh at least once in their lifetime, while D.K. Shivakumar also appreciated the extensive arrangements.

Several other political figures have also visited the Maha Kumbh. On Thursday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, commending the government's efforts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also attended the event. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by his family, performed the ritual at the Sangam on Saturday.

The Sangam, a sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, hosted in the historic city of Prayagraj, continues its legacy of attracting millions of pilgrims from India and abroad, reaffirming its status as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

