Maha Kumbh: Sadhus to reveal 'Mann Ki Baat’ at Prayagraj today

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In a unique initiative inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular "Mann Ki Baat" radio show, a special “Sadhus’ Mann Ki Baat” event will be held on Saturday at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

This event will feature prominent sadhus from various Hindu traditions, who will discuss key issues related to Sanatan Dharam and the grand organisation of the Maha Kumbh under the leadership of the Yogi government.

The event aims to provide a platform for spiritual leaders to express their views on religious, social, and national matters.

Taking place on the banks of the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh, where discussions on devotion, liberation, and spiritual wisdom dominate, the "Sadhus’ Mann Ki Baat" programme will allow them to voice their thoughts on these matters.

The event is scheduled from 2 PM to 5 PM at Hari Dham Sanatan Seva Trust in Sector 20 of the Kumbh Mela grounds.

The programme will feature a distinguished panel of sants, including the leading figures from various Akharas, as well as spiritual leaders from all Hindu sects.

Key participants will include Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand Giri of the Taponidhi Shri Panchayati Akhara Anand, Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of the Shri Panch Dashnam Akhara, Mahamandaleshwar Kanakeshwari Devi, Shri Mahant Madhavdas of the Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara, Paramhans Dati Maharaj of the Shani Dham Peeth, Sampoornanand Brahmachari from the Shri Shambhu Panch-Agni Akhara, and Mahamandaleshwar Computer Baba from the Digambar Akhara.

With millions of sants and devotees gathered at the Kumbh Mela, many come with religious and social resolutions to share with the public. While Kumbh Mela typically focusses on spiritual enlightenment and liberation, there has been a lack of platforms for sants to address pressing social issues.

This new initiative seeks to fill that gap. The "Sadhus’ Mann Ki Baat" will allow them to speak openly on topics such as the ban on cow slaughter, the significance of the divine Kumbh Mela, and other pressing social matters.

The spokesperson for the event, Swami Prakashanand, explained that this platform will provide an opportunity for the sants to express their thoughts on issues affecting both the spiritual and social landscape of India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.