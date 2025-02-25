Maha Kumbh: Devotees praise Adani Group, ISKCON for providing food and shelter

Prayagraj, Feb 25 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches its grand finale, the steady flow of devotees continues unabated. Despite the major bathing festivals having concluded, the spirit of devotion remains as strong as ever, with pilgrims flocking to the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati for their ritual bath.

The arrival of groups from various states and countries continues, with one such devotees of 1,000 people from Karnataka making their way to Prayagraj on Monday. Their arrival marks another instance of gratitude toward the exemplary arrangements made for the millions of pilgrims participating in this historic spiritual gathering.

The devotees, who had come from distant corners of Karnataka, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the government's thoughtful arrangements, which have ensured that the pilgrims have access to comfortable and convenient facilities -- from bathing areas and meditation spots to food and shelter. They were particularly thankful to the Adani Group and ISKCON, who have played an instrumental role in managing food and accommodation for the devotees.

Kavita, a devotee from Karnataka, shared her experience with IANS, saying, "The arrangements here are truly remarkable. After our long journey, we were exhausted, but we were provided with delicious food and a comfortable place to rest. We feel truly blessed to be here, and I would like to extend my thanks to the Adani Group for their generosity in providing such quality food. I also want to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring everything is so well-organised. We never imagined that we would receive such a warm welcome."

Jayant, another devotee, also praised the efforts of the Adani Group and ISKCON for ensuring that pilgrims' needs were met.

"Adani and ISKCON have made this experience so much easier for everyone. They've been providing not just food but a sense of comfort and security. We really appreciate all their hard work to make this journey easier and more memorable for us," he remarked.

For Praveen, who is visiting the Maha Kumbh for the first time, the experience was overwhelming.

"This is my first Maha Kumbh, and I'm amazed by the hospitality. The Adani Group and ISKCON have truly exceeded our expectations. The facilities, the food, the shelter -- everything has been taken care of in the best way possible. We are incredibly thankful to them for this support," he shared.

Saumya Ragi, a devotee from Nepal who is part of a 1,000-strong team, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "We are receiving excellent facilities from both ISKCON and the Adani Group. It's been an unforgettable experience, and we are grateful for their care and generosity."

Ram Kishore Das, an ISKCON priest, explained the scale of their operations during the Maha Kumbh.

"Every day, ISKCON and Adani Group work together to provide food to lakhs of people. Yesterday, we received a call from the District Magistrate, Ravinder Ji, informing us of a large group from Karnataka."

He emphasised that we should make sure these pilgrims feel welcome and comfortable, even though they’ve come from the South to the North.

"We coordinated with the administration and the Adani team to ensure they were greeted at the station and brought here. After their bath at the Sangam, they were offered Prasad and Maha Prasad -- traditional meals like daal, roti, sabzi, puris, and halwa, all made with pure desi ghee and mustard oil. The devotees were so happy, and we could see the joy and gratitude in their eyes. They are deeply appreciative of the quality food and the warmth with which they've been served."

He continued, "The food prepared by ISKCON is not just a meal; it's an offering to God. The Prasad we give is blessed at the confluence of Prayag, and we feel privileged to serve the pilgrims in this sacred space. We are equally blessed to have had the opportunity to serve them, and we thank them for their kind words and blessings."

As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws to a close, the atmosphere in Prayagraj remains one of unity and devotion. The final 'Amrit Snan' will take place on February 26, 2025, marking the culmination of this monumental spiritual event.

