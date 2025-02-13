Maha Kumbh: Clean-up drive after Magh Purnima Snan transforms ghats, enhances sanctity of holy dip

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 13 (IANS) Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to cleanliness, the Maha Kumbh 2025 administration once again proved its efficiency by swiftly restoring the Sangam Ghats after the Magh Purnima bathing festival.

As soon as the sacred Magh Purnmia Snan concluded, a dedicated team of cleaners launched a large-scale cleaning drive by the evening itself. Their prompt and tireless efforts ensured that, by night, the Sangam Ghats were once again pristine and beautiful, ready to welcome the next influx of devotees.

On the occasion of Magh Purnima, more than 2 crore devotees took a holy dip in Sangam on Wednesday. As part of the ritual offerings, a large number of devotees left flowers, garlands, clothes, and food at the ghats, and the extensive use of public toilets was observed.

Following the decrease in crowd density, the mela administration launched an intensive cleaning drive, restoring the ghats to their pristine condition by morning.

To ensure prompt cleanliness, all sector magistrates were instructed to initiate a large-scale sanitation campaign as soon as the crowd dispersed. In response, the administration swiftly disposed solid waste left behind during the bathing festival.

Special cleaning vehicles were deployed to collect garbage from the ghats and the fairgrounds, while cesspool operations were carried out to maintain hygiene in public toilets.

Anand Kumar Singh, the sanitation incharge of the fair, stated that under the cleanliness drive, sanitation workers thoroughly swept and cleaned all roads.

“Dustbins and liner bags placed throughout the fair area were emptied using tippers and compactors. The administration has been running these cleaning initiatives daily to uphold the vision of a Clean Maha Kumbh. However, on major bathing days, the campaign is intensified to ensure that pilgrims arriving the next day experience a holy and hygienic environment,” he explained.

The swift action of the fair administration left both devotees and locals highly impressed. Expressing their appreciation, many acknowledged the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government in ensuring a well-organised and spotless Maha Kumbh 2025.

One devotee remarked that the administration's commitment to cleanliness has reaffirmed its dedication to making the Maha Kumbh a model of order and sanitation.

