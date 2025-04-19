Maha Jain temple demolition: BMC shifts ward officer amid strong protest

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) The demolition of an ancient 90-year-old Jain temple at Vile Parle in Mumbai suburbs has evoked an angry reaction across the political parties, particularly among the members of the Jain community.

The ruling and opposition parties, apart from the Jain community, have strongly condemned the demolition, which they claimed was done without a proper notice being served by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body demolished the temple, terming it an “illegal construction.” Amid strong protests, BMC transferred an Assistant Commissioner, Navnath Ghadge, who was in charge of K East Ward, with immediate effect.

The BMC justified its action, saying it had a court order, but the Jain community alleged that the temple was demolished without giving them any notice. A peaceful rally was organised today to protest the incident in which the Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and the BJP legislator Parag Alavani also participated.

Protestors gathered from Mumbai city and suburbs and raised slogans like “We are Jain, we will not stop, we will not give up.”

Lodha condemned the demolition and assured, “The temple will be rebuilt on the same spot within ten days. This is not just about a building, it’s about our community’s honour.”

He called upon the community to boycott the hotelier who has been accused of influencing the BMC to demolish the temple, and called for the immediate suspension of ward officer Navnath Ghadge, who authorised the demolition.

“This is not just an administrative decision, it’s a cultural and spiritual assault,” said Jamnalal Hapawat, national president of the Digambar Jain Global Mahasabha. The Jain community plans to organise a rally in the coming week, and is preparing legal battle. They are expected to soon meet the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

The Congress Legislature Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, also condemned the demolition of the temple.

“Jain community is a tolerant and peace-loving community. Yet their old temple was demolished without any notice. This incident is highly condemnable. Why are minority communities being targeted again and again? Does the government not want peace in the society?” he asked.

He demanded that strict action be taken immediately against those officers who have taken this wrong action.

