K’taka: Dalit student ends life after harrasment by minority community man; BJP & Hindu activists demand action

Haveri, April 19 (IANS) An incident involving the suicide of a Dalit college student, allegedly following harassment by a man from a minority community, was reported in Haveri district in Karnataka on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Shilpa (22), a resident of Chikkamallur in Shiggaon taluk, while the accused was identified as Ramzan Nadaf.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has said that the truth has come out in the Dalit student suicide case, saying that the accused belongs to the minority community.

“The truth behind the suicide of a Dalit woman named Shilpa from Chikka Mallur village in Shiggaon taluk has come out that harassment by a person from another community was the reason behind it,” the former Chief Minister posted on X.

He said that it is extremely painful that a student who was supposed to pursue higher education and make a living lost her life due to harassment by a person from another community in a case that had nothing to do with her.

“The truth behind Shilpa’s suicide has come to light late, and there is a possibility that the police may cover up or divert the direction of the case. The police should immediately arrest the person who harassed the young woman and caused her death and give her severe punishment,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also demanded that the state government provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the young woman who lost her life through no fault of hers.

An official said that Shilpa, a BCA student studying in Belagavi, was in a relationship with a man named Naveen, who worked at the furniture shop owned by the accused.

He added that Ramzan Nadaf allegedly obtained Shilpa’s phone number and began making frequent calls to her, harassing her relentlessly.

“Unable to cope with the harassment, Shilpa allegedly ended her life by hanging,” he said.

Police said Shilpa and Naveen had been in a relationship for three years, and she was residing in a hostel during her studies.

“Recently, Naveen was accused of theft at the shop. Nadaf allegedly seized Naveen’s mobile phone, went through his messages with Shilpa, and obtained her contact number,” the police said.

The police official said that as per Naveen’s statement, Nadaf repeatedly called Shilpa and claimed that Naveen had stolen money from the shop and transferred it to her.

“He allegedly blackmailed her, threatening to expose their relationship and also inform others about the money. A case has been registered at the Belagavi Market Police Station, and an investigation is underway,” the police official added.

Meanwhile, Pramod Muthalik, the Founder of the Sriram Sene, demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.

He said that Naveen and the deceased Shilpa were in love, and Naveen had been working at Nadaf’s shop.

“Naveen came from a poor family and was supposed to purchase medicine for his ailing mother,” said Muthalik.

He said that the accused had not paid Naveen his salary, due to which Naveen took a few items from the shop to buy medicines.

“Nadaf allegedly assaulted Naveen and also filed a police complaint against him,” he said.

Muthalik claimed that Nadaf had confiscated Naveen’s mobile phone and, after obtaining Shilpa’s contact number from it, began to harass her.

“Unable to bear the torture, Shilpa took her own life. Ramzan Nadaf should be immediately arrested and thrown behind bars,” said Muthalik.

