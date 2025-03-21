Maha govt will construct Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Agra: Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that his government will construct a grand memorial to commemorate the glorious story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balraje Shambhuraje's (Sambhaji) liberation from Agra and the Maharaj's valour for future generations. It will be constructed in Agra. He made an announcement in this regard on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The responsibility of implementation and funding for the construction of this memorial has been given to the state tourism department. A government notification in this regard has been issued on Friday. This decision will give momentum to the construction of the grand memorial in the coming days. A separate committee of historians, experts and knowledgeable persons will be formed under the chairmanship of the Tourism Minister for the construction of the monument. The Tourism Department has been given the responsibility for the availability of funds, land acquisition and related matters for this project. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation will work as the executive mechanism under this department, said the chief minister.

According to the notification, the Maharashtra government will acquire the land and buildings in Agra where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was under house arrest to build a grand memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The glorious history of Maharaj will be presented in this bravery memorial. For this, activities like a museum, audio-visual programmes, and documentaries with state-of-the-art facilities will be implemented.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balraje Shambhuraje, the beloved deities of Maharashtra, were treacherously kept under house arrest by the Mughal Empire along with Mavla. But with his ingenuity and valour, Maharaj freed himself, Shambhuraje and all the Mavla from house arrest. This historical and proud event for Maharashtra is of interest not only to Marathi but also to history buffs. Tourists try to visit the place where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was kept under house arrest in Agra, but since there is no historical matter, monument or museum in this place, this glorious history does not reach these tourists,” reads the government notification.

“Such a feat, which is very rare outside Maharashtra, is a very valuable and instructive matter in history. For such a place and to exalt that glorious history and to ensure that that legacy remains with the next generations, the government has consciously decided to develop such places in other states as well,” says the government notification.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.