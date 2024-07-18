Maha govt to set up Acharya Chanakya skill development centres for 15 to 45 age group

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday said that the state government plans to establish Acharya Chanakya skill development centres in 1,000 colleges across the state.

“So far, 1,958 colleges have applied for the same. More colleges will be included in the state’s initiative in the coming days,” Lodha said.

He said that the training program will start in August at Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres.

“The programme is based on the National Education Policy 2020 which gives importance to vocational education. In order to create a positive environment for the implementation of this policy and to provide opportunities for skill development to the youth in the colleges, an innovative scheme ‘Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center’ has been launched,” he said.

Lodha said that free skill development training will be given to about 150 youths every year in each skill development centre, adding that about 1,50,000 youth will get free skill development training every year in the entire state.

“People in the age group of 15 to 45 are eligible for this scheme. Special efforts are being made to make the college youth employable by providing up-to-date technology skill training. The state and Central government are working to create youth who are not job seekers but job creators,” Lodha said.

