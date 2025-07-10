Maha govt making efforts through MHADA to achieve cluster-based development, says Minister

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Maharashtra's Minister of State for Housing, Pankaj Bhoyar, said on Thursday in the State Council that the state-run Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is trying to ensure cluster-based development while developing buildings through self-redevelopment.

He added that more facilities, including electricity, water and roads, are being provided to the residents of the state.

He was replying to a query raised by BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare with regard to cluster development.

Minister Bhoyar said that while developing clusters through MHADA, funds are raised by selling some flats at market prices to provide additional facilities.

"A meeting will be held with the Chief Minister to discuss the benefits of these facilities for the old residents of the state. Along with infrastructure facilities, parking facilities are being provided in MHADA projects. At the same time, facilities like gymnasiums, markets are also being provided in some projects. In future, the inclusion of green areas will also be considered," he added.

He said that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) law is mandatory for developers while developing buildings and if it is found that this has been violated, an inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif said in the Assembly that a high-level committee will be formed to hold a meeting with local public representatives and conduct a detailed review of the complaints related to the health facilities and management of Kasturba Sevagram Hospital and Medical College run by Kasturba Health Society in Wardha district.

BJP MLA Rajesh Bakane had raised a query in this regard.

Minister Mushrif said that the hospital provides services to poor patients at a reasonable cost.

This hospital is run on a 50 per cent subsidy from the Central government and 25 per cent from the state government, he added.

"However, a high-level committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Health Secretary in the wake of the complaints received regarding the negligence of the management due to lack of medical equipment, non-availability of specialist doctors and inadequate health facilities. A joint meeting of this committee and local public representatives will be held and a detailed report in this regard will be submitted to the Central government," the Minister said.

He added that immediate measures will be taken by holding a meeting with the relevant public representatives to improve health facilities also at the Government Medical College in Latur.

