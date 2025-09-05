Maha govt forms committee for formulation of trilingual policy

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Friday released a government resolution on the formation of a committee headed by the former Planning Commission member Narendra Jadhav to determine the trilingual policy in schools in the state in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The government issued the government resolution as per its decision taken on June 30 during the row over the introduction of Hindi language along with Marathi and English for classes 1 to 5.

The committee members include Sadanand More (Former Chairman, Language Advisory Committee), Vaman Kendra (Director, National School of Drama (NSD), Aparna Morris (Educationist, Pune) Sonali Kulkarni Joshi (Head of Language Science, Deccan College, Pune), Madhushree Savji (Educationist, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Bhushan Shukla (Child Psychologist, Pune) while Sanjay Yadav(State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Mumbai) as member secretary.

The committee will function as per the terms of reference mentioned in the government decision dated June 30, 2025 and will submit a report regarding trilingual policies to the government within a period of three months.

As per the terms of reference of the committee, it will study the report by the Raghunath Mashelkar committee and discuss the issue with the concerned constituents, institutions and people. The committee will also study the other states and Union Territories that have adopted the National Education Policy, 2020.

The government decided to constitute the Narendra Jadhav committee after it cancelled two resolutions on the three-language policy for schools after Shiv Sena UBT, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Congress and NCP SP strongly criticised the government's attempt at "Hindi imposition" in the state.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced, "We have decided that a committee will be formed under the leadership of educationist Narendra Jadhav to determine from which standard the languages should be implemented, how the implementation should take place, and what choices should be given to students. Based on the report submitted by this committee, the state government will make a final decision on the implementation of the three-language policy. Until then, both the Government Resolutions issued on April 16 and June 17 have been cancelled."

The June 17 GR stated that Hindi is "generally" the third language, and not mandatory, for Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools. It came after the Fadnavis government had issued a GR on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

The second GR reopened the 'Hindi imposition' row, which refers to claims by non-Hindi-speaking states that Hindi is being forced on non-native speakers to the detriment of their languages.

However, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS founder Raj Thackeray, on July 5, who came together against the imposition of Hindi language and addressed a victory rally, declared that they would not allow the government to introduce Hindi as a third language after Marathi and English from grade one while opposing the government’s move to constitute the Narendra Jadhav-led committee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.