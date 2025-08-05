Maha to file review petition in SC to bring back old elephant to Kolhapur monastery from wildlife rehabilitation facility

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who chaired a meeting comprising representatives of all political parties and officials, on Tuesday said that the state government will soon file a review petition in the Supreme Court to bring back the 36-year-old elephant Mahadevi, to Nandani Monastery in Kolhapur District from the Vantara wildlife rehabilitation facility in Gujarat.

Additionally, on behalf of the Forest Department, a detailed independent stance will be presented in the Supreme Court. This will address all the points suggested by the high-level committee in accordance with the criteria of the Central Zoo Authority.

CM Fadnavis held the meeting when the issue of Mahadevi the elephant at Nandani Monastery has been hogging the headlines, especially in Kolhapur, after the Bombay High Court on July 16 had allowed the relocation of the old elephant to Vantara’s wildlife rehabilitation facility in Gujarat.

The Bombay High Court had made the decision after noting that the elephant had been kept in solitary confinement and was reportedly in poor physical and mental health.

The court’s decision came after hearing a petition by the animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which had earlier raised concerns about the elephant’s health and psychological condition with the Maharashtra forest department and the High-Powered Committee (HPC) appointed by the Supreme Court to look after the transfer and welfare of captive elephants in the country.

PETA had pointed out that the elephant had painful arthritis and foot rot and was kept in solitary confinement, leading to psychological trauma as elephants are social animals who live in herds.

The Supreme Court upheld the HC order on July 22. After initial resistance, Mahadevi was given up by the temple authorities and shifted to Vantara for rehabilitation on July 28.

That led to a silent rally held in Kolhapur demanding the return of the elephant.

CM Fadnavis further noted that the state government’s intervention in this issue is keeping in mind the public sentiments that Mahadevi should be brought back.

CM Fadnavis said that Mahadevi has been at Nandani Monastery for the past 34 years. “There is a public sentiment that Mahadevi should return to the monastery. Keeping this public sentiment in mind, the state government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court. The monastery should also include the state government as a party in its petition.

"Additionally, on behalf of the Forest Department, a detailed independent stance will be presented in the Supreme Court. This will address all the points suggested by the high-level committee in accordance with the criteria of the Central Zoo Authority.”

“To ensure proper care for Mahadevi the elephant, the state government will form a team and provide all necessary assistance. If needed, arrangements similar to a rescue centre will also be made, and facilities will be provided accordingly. A request will be made through the petition for the Supreme Court to appoint an independent committee to inspect these facilities,” said the chief minister.

He further added that the cases filed against citizens in this matter will be withdrawn.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the Forest Department should collect information about all the elephants that were taken out of Maharashtra.

