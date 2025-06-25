Maha Dy CM thanks PM Modi for clearing Pune Metro Phase II project

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the members of the Union Cabinet for approving two projects under Phase II of the Pune Metro Rail Project comprising Vanaz to Chandni Chowk (Route 2A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi-Vitthalwadi (Route 2B) with an investment of Rs 3,626 crore.

The expansion aims to improve east-west connectivity by linking the city’s core areas with rapidly developing suburbs, addressing the growing demand for efficient and sustainable public transport.

He also expressed confidence that the Union Cabinet’s decision will play an important role in solving the traffic congestion in Pune, improving the public transport system, and in the economic, industrial, commercial and educational development of Pune and its surroundings.

“In the first phase of the Pune Metro Rail Project, the work of the Vanaj to Ramwadi line was taken up. In the second phase, which received approval today, two works will be completed on the route Vanaj to Chandni Chowk (Line 2 A) and Ramwadi to Wagholi-Vitthalwadi (Line 2 B),” he said.

He pointed out that both these lines are elevated and 12.75 kilometres long, and there will be 13 stations on these lines.

“This service will be used mainly by passengers from Chandni Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi, Wagholi suburbs. This project will also be important for the IT, commercial and industrial development of Pune. The project is planned to be completed in the next four years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pawar on Wednesday held the meeting of the project management unit (PMU) and reviewed the important development works in the state, including Pune. He instructed to expedite the work of the 'Ahilyanagar-Beed-Parli' railway, which is important for the development of Marathwada.

Further, he also instructed the administration to launch a special campaign for shifting all government offices in the state to self-owned buildings instead of rented ones, for which the necessary funds should be provided and the construction of buildings should be given priority.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.