Maha Dy CM to launch statewide tour on July 22 ahead of Assembly polls

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) In a bid to reach out to the eligible girls and women ahead of the Assembly election, the beneficiaries of a slew of MahaYuti government's welfare schemes, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will launch a statewide tour from Ahalya Nagar (erstwhile Ahmednagar) from July 22, which happens to be his birthday.

He will hold dialogue with girls and women in the Parner Ahilya Nagar City, Shrigonda and Karjat Jamshed and listen to their views with regard to the launch of Mukhyamantri Majha Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana and several other schemes in the state budget for 2024-25.

State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare said that the party’s National President will not only understand the problems and difficulties of women in the enrollment and implementation of Ladki Bahin yojana, supply of three free cylinders, free education to girls but also try to address their grievances.

“In the state's political and social journey of 64 years, Shiv - Shahu - Phule - Ambedkar's Maharashtra has seen and experienced different budgets. Constant efforts were made to promote agriculture in Maharashtra. But the cause for which Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule gave their ideological struggle, Ajit Pawar proposed a slew of innovative schemes for girls and women in Maharashtra during the budget,” said Tatkare.

He added that Pawar’s statewide tour aims to interact with beneficiaries of such schemes.

He said that the Deputy Chief Minister will be accompanied by the State Minister of Women and Child Development, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde and State Women Wing’s Chief Rupali Chakankar.

Meanwhile, Tatkare announced that the Deputy Chief Minister has approved the appointment of Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde as the National Chief Spokesperson and newly elected legislator Rajesh Vitekar as state Spokesperson.

