Maha CM directs state admin to form revised youth policy to achieve 'Developed India 2047'

Mumbai, Date 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday, asked the state administration to design a revised youth policy keeping in mind the Developed India 2047 mission.

Chief Minister Fadnavis asserted that change is possible only if the changing mindset of the youth facing new challenges is included in the youth policy.

He chaired the first meeting of the Youth Policy Committee to prepare Maharashtra's revised Youth Policy.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Dattatray Bharne, MLA Pravin Datke, MLA Santosh Danve, MLC Shrikant Bharatiya, MLA Suhas Kande and other committee members.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that if the policy is formulated by understanding the views and expectations of the youth, it will be relevant.

"It is necessary to formulate a balanced policy that includes training, facilities and schemes to provide equal opportunities to the youth of urban and rural areas. Along with the Youth Welfare Department, other departments also need to work in coordination to achieve this goal," he added.

He directed the participation of representatives of schools, colleges, social media and service sectors in the policy and their suggestions to be included.

The new revised youth policy will focus on education, employment, entrepreneurship, intellectual and social development, startups, artificial intelligence as well as instilling a sense of responsibility, patriotism, and leadership qualities.

The state and district level schemes, youth training centres, youth awards, hostels, festivals, personality development initiatives, youth funds, and youth reputation index will be included.

On this occasion, Minister Bharne said that the state government is implementing various initiatives for the overall development of youth by identifying the needs of youth in urban, rural and tribal areas, studying youth policies in the country and abroad, and devising solutions through direct interaction.

