'Maha always maintained communal harmony': Ajit Pawar on 'Batenge to Katenge' call

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday strongly opposed the 'Batenge to Katenge' call given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Maharashtra Assembly campaign, saying the state has always maintained communal harmony.

"Leaders from outside the state are coming and making statements. But Maharashtra has always maintained communal harmony," said Ajit Pawar, who has always argued that the NCP, under his leadership, is committed to the secular thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Shau Maharaj and BR Ambedkar.

Pawar has fielded five Muslim candidates in Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, Anushakti Nagar, Bandra East, Kalwa-Mumbra and Kagal constituencies during the present elections in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Adityanath in a rally on Wednesday said: "When we are divided, we are attacked. 'Jab batenge, tab katenge'. So don't be divided, you will be safe only if you are united."

Opposing the 'Batenge to Katenge' campaign, Ajit Pawar has thereby asked the allies "not to vitiate the social and communal harmony" so that the elections take place smoothly.

"It would be wrong to compare Maharashtra with other states. The people of Maharashtra have maintained a progressive attitude to date. Leaders from outside states should not come here and make different statements. Maharashtra is a follower of the ideas of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. Maharashtra has never accepted the ideas that leaders from outside the state are putting forth," said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's move to disown the 'Batenge to Katenge' campaign comes even as several other BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar, supported it.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar, as the state finance minister, was instrumental in increasing the allocation to state undertakings associated with the empowerment and development of Muslims and other minorities.

The share capital of state Minorities was recently increased substantially. Besides, the NCP has never hidden its support for 5 per cent reservation to the Muslim community in the education sector in Maharashtra.

Despite strong opposition from the BJP, Ajit Pawar not only fielded Nawab Malik, who was currently on medical bail in the money laundering case but also attended the roadshow in Mankhurd Shivajinagar, from where he is contesting, and in Anushakti Nagar, where Malik's daughter Sana Malik was the party nominee.

Incidentally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded its nominee in the Mankhurd-Shivajinagar against Malik despite both being allies in the Mahayuti.

BJP leaders, including Fadnavis and Shelar, have reiterated that the party won't support Nawab Malik for alleged links with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim. Even Nawab Malik has threatened to initiate action if the allegations were levelled against him about his links with Dawood Ibrahim.

Ajit Pawar claimed that none of the allegations against Nawab Malik have been proven.

"Nawab Malik cannot be held guilty just because the allegations are levelled against him. I will campaign for him," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.