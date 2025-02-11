Magh Purnima: 133 ambulances deployed, 43 hospitals put on high alert

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 11 (IANS) In anticipation of the upcoming Magh Purnima bath on February 12, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and health of the anticipated influx of devotees. All hospitals within the city, division, and the Maha Kumbh area have been placed on high alert as per the Chief Minister’s directives.

To provide immediate assistance during emergencies, a total of 133 ambulances have been strategically deployed. Under which 125 road ambulances, seven river ambulances, and one air ambulance have been specially deployed.

State-of-the-art medical services have been arranged throughout the Mahakumbh area, offering facilities for procedures ranging from minor operations to major surgeries. Dr Gaurav Dubey, Nodal Medical Officer of the Mahakumbh Mela, said that the emergency services of the Yogi government are playing an important role, especially the ambulance service. Over 2,000 medical personnel have been deployed within the Mahakumbh area, with an additional 700 staff members on high alert at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital.

Under the special instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SRN Hospital has reserved 250 beds and secured 200 units of blood to address potential emergencies. All 43 hospitals in Mahakumbh Nagar, each with a 500-bed capacity, have been fully prepared to handle the influx of patients.

The hospital has reserved a 40-bed trauma centre, a 50-bed surgical ICU, a 50-bed medicine ward, a 50-bed PMSSY ward, and a 40-bed burn unit. Additionally, a 10-bed cardiology ward and a 10-bed ICU are fully operational. The entire system is being monitored under the leadership of Principal Dr Vatsala Mishra, with Vice-Principal Dr Mohit Jain and Chief Superintendent Dr Ajay Saxena overseeing the specific needs of the devotees.

To ensure the smooth functioning of medical services, 30 senior doctors have been assigned special duties. They are supported by 180 resident doctors and over 500 nursing and paramedical staff, all working continuously. The hospital administration has issued strict instructions to housekeeping agencies to maintain impeccable cleanliness standards.

Dr Vatsala Mishra, Principal of Swarooprani Nehru Hospital, confirmed that all arrangements have been completed to manage any emergency situations during the Magh Purnima bath. She urged devotees to contact the hospital immediately in case of any health issues, assuring them of free and high-quality medical treatment.

In collaboration with the AYUSH department, 150 medical personnel, including 30 specialist doctors, have been deployed to serve the devotees. Medical experts from AIIMS Delhi and BHU are also on alert. Dr Girish Chandra Pandey stated that the team, led by Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr Manoj Singh, is on standby 24 hours a day to ensure the safety of devotees.

