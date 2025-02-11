India assures 'every possible help' to digitalisation of Maldives legislature

New Delhi/Male, Feb 11 (IANS) India on Tuesday assured of providing full technical assistance to Maldives to digitize its parliamentary resources. The support and "every possible help" was pledged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday during bilateral talks with the visiting Maldivian delegation led by Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis of Maldives, at Parliament House.

Birla reaffirmed India's deep-rooted ties with the Maldives, describing the island nation as not just a friendly neighbour but also a key pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision 'SAGAR'.

During the discussions, Birla highlighted the advances made by Parliament of India in its digital transformation with AI to enhance legislative efficiency. He informed the delegation that the Parliament of India now provides simultaneous interpretation services in 15 regional languages, which will soon be expanded to 22 languages.

Abdulla, who is on a four-day official visit to India, appreciated the usage of technology, digitalization work and use of AI by Parliament of India and requested Birla to extend technological support to help Maldives Majlis to digitise its parliamentary resources.

Extending a warm welcome, the Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised the historical and cultural ties between the two nations, highlighting the renewed momentum in their relations following President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India last year. He hoped that the visit of the Maldivian Parliamentary delegation would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Happy to note Maldives Speaker’s appreciation for the usage of technology, digitalisation and use of AI by Parliament of India and his request to extend technological support to help Maldives Majlis to digitise its parliamentary resources. Assured him to extend every possible help from Parliament of India to People’s Majlis of Maldives in this regard. Referring to training of Officers of Maldives' legislature through Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), informed that People's Majlis of Maldives may avail the facilities of PRIDE for capacity building of their legislators and officials," Birla posted on X after the meeting.

The Majlis Speaker attended the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, appreciating the work of digitisation and technology usage, especially the use of AI and multilingual interpretation services.

He also visited the Parliament Library and appreciated the facilities there and hoped that the similar facilities would be made available in the Parliament Library of the Maldives.

